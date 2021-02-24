Batocera autoconfig gamepad
Malahovtut
Hello. Tell me Batocera rpi3. Why aren't the dualshock gamepad settings saved in emulators? After starting the game, for example, PS1, you need to go to the gamepad settings, disable the analog-digital axis, select dualshock, bind the buttons. When trying to save the autoconfig, an error occurred. I added the input folder to the retroarx folder, threw the autoconfig there, after that it started to save without an error, but if you re-enter the game, you need to configure the gamepad again. Tell me where this file is located where these settings can be changed?