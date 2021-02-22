Modify Video snap position

  1. Home
  • Mamoles

    Hello,
    I've modified the "Notalic" theme and it now suits me well.
    As you know, you're never finished with Recalbox and i decided to add video snaps.
    Videos play well but not as the same position as the cover.
    For instance, I modified the xml file for Atomiswave in order to put the exact same values for md_video as i did for md_images, but changing values don't affect video position.
    Thank you for your help.

  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @Mamoles I am not as knowledgeable about creating themes, but, I recommend that you contact the original author of the theme so that he can help you, or, check another theme in which this function suits you, and copy the configuration.
    I recommend that you use only updated themes from this section, the "Next Pixel" theme is the most recommended.

