Modify Video snap position
Mamoles
Hello,
I've modified the "Notalic" theme and it now suits me well.
As you know, you're never finished with Recalbox and i decided to add video snaps.
Videos play well but not as the same position as the cover.
For instance, I modified the xml file for Atomiswave in order to put the exact same values for md_video as i did for md_images, but changing values don't affect video position.
Thank you for your help.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Mamoles I am not as knowledgeable about creating themes, but, I recommend that you contact the original author of the theme so that he can help you, or, check another theme in which this function suits you, and copy the configuration.
I recommend that you use only updated themes from this section, the "Next Pixel" theme is the most recommended.