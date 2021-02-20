create new sub-folders?

  1. Home
  • chharti75

    hi there.

    i'm a newbie on recalbox, but i like it very much!

    i have much roms in my amiga folder, so the search for a specific game take very long..

    so is there a option to add more folders - like sports or something else - to "sort" the gamelist better?

    thanks in advance

  • RustyMG

    For directories with a huge number of games (eg my MAME folder has over 2,000 games), you don't scroll thru the list - you just press the hotkey, bring up the "jump to" option, and jump directly to, eg, the letter H, or the letter S instantly.
    No need for sub folders, and doesn't matter if there are 10 or 10,000 games in the folder - you get there instantly 👍

    Forgot to add - if you hold the down (or up) button in for 5 seconds, it accelerates the speed it scrolls thru the game list too.

