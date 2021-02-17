Can't launch any game anymore

  1. Home
  • LyvSab

    Hello,
    I've had this problem yesterday evening (it worked very well at noon and i've played several games without any problem) after a freeze with savestates (where i had to hard reboot twice) and i first thought it could be the origin of this problem and maybe my system was corrupted so i decided to entirely reset the SD card and do the complete system setup from scratch (format / write recalbox 7.1.1 image / copy and setup bios and roms).
    Everything went well until i tried to launch a first game, then it went the same as before the whole reset : nothing !
    Just an error message to tell me that either a bios is missing (all my bios are OK according to recalbox checkup, some are in yellow but only on systems i don't play with) or my rom is corrupted or invalid ... but it goes the same with preinstalled roms and copied roms i've been playing with few hours earlier !
    So the roms can't be the problem
    Does someone had this issue ?
    Can it be fixed or is it a matter of SD card ?
    Thanks

  • OyyoDams
    Staff
    Developer
    Global moderator
    Please don't double post

    https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23406/god-of-war-psp-les-2-jeux-impossible-à-lancer

