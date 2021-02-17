Can't launch any game anymore

Hello,

I've had this problem yesterday evening (it worked very well at noon and i've played several games without any problem) after a freeze with savestates (where i had to hard reboot twice) and i first thought it could be the origin of this problem and maybe my system was corrupted so i decided to entirely reset the SD card and do the complete system setup from scratch (format / write recalbox 7.1.1 image / copy and setup bios and roms).

Everything went well until i tried to launch a first game, then it went the same as before the whole reset : nothing !

Just an error message to tell me that either a bios is missing (all my bios are OK according to recalbox checkup, some are in yellow but only on systems i don't play with) or my rom is corrupted or invalid ... but it goes the same with preinstalled roms and copied roms i've been playing with few hours earlier !

So the roms can't be the problem

Does someone had this issue ?

Can it be fixed or is it a matter of SD card ?

Thanks