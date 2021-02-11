Using a TRON style joystick w/ Dragonrise Controller and GPIO together

Hello! This is my first experience using Recalbox, and I have been really happy with it. I have a configuration issue I am trying to tackle though. I have all of my buttons and my 8-Way Flight Stick Joystick running thru a Dragonrise Controller on my vertical bar build. I couldn't figure out how to use the Dragonrise Controller for the hat buttons and stick button. So GPIO on the Pi. Everything functions in test, but when I launch a game, it seems to not detect the fire buttons on the stick. I'm assuming it is because it needs to use one controller or another, but not both at the same time. Sorry for the poor explanation, but I'm just learning this. Really what I want is a fire button (A) on both the Dragonrise controller and the GPIO at the same time...if that is possible. Maybe not, but any explanation or advice would be helpful..