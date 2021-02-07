How can i get into the file managment? Can't find the cheat folder
Hi!
I am super happy with Recalbox, but now i want to add cheats. I cant find the cheats folder. How can i get into file managment? When i go to //Recalbox i can add roms and do things, but can't add cheats.
Please help...
Hi again,
now i found the cheat folder and got into the file system, every folder is fine and has folders and files in it. Only the cheat folder ist empty, while in the game there a are folders for each console. Why can't i find them?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@132 The cheats are in:
/recalbox/share_init/cheats
To access the share_init folder, I recommend that you read:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-root-via-terminal
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-reseau-via-winscp
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acceder-a-une-partition-en-ecriture