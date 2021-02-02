How to return to main menu from MAME games

Hi Guys,

I'm using a Raspberry Pi1, recalbox 7.1.1 (installed today), installed via etcher.

First of all, what a great bit of kit Recalbox is, a breathe of fresh air. I spent 2 days trying to get MAME roms working on retropie and kept hitting a brick wall. I installed, setup and copied games over to Recalbox in about an hour and i am playing MAME games, amazing!

If i may i have a few questions:

Once in the game how do i return back to the MAME or home screen, exit the game essentially. If i load the game press tab on the keyboard i get the input (general) option and i set UI cancel to the select button and left shoulder, but when i try this nothing happens? If i press select and start together to just goes to a black screen and i have to reboot the Pi. Not sure what i am missing.

I'm guessing my games are running slow/laggy due to my Pi1, this is just an experiment as i want to build an arcade cabinet but first i need to know i can get MAME work correctly, i will buy a Pi3 or 4 if this is a success and move to the build project. Is there any known issues with the Pi4 as its new?

I'm also guessing that the arcade stick/buttons are mapped in the exact same way as a controller is? Is there any recommendations for sticks i was going to start with a set of EG STARTS from Amazon and then if the project goes well maybe move to a Sanwa set later?

Any help advice is greatly appreciated, i did google this but couldn't find an answer specific to my request so apologies if i am duplicating work here, I'm new to the emulator scene but loving it so far thanks to Recalbox.

Thank you

Disco