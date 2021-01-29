cant start satellaview games
Gimpi last edited by
hi is there an workaorund for satellaview Roms ?
every Rom i start i am always in an nice little city and walk around but i never start any game ?
AgedLove last edited by
@Gimpi you need to enter the red house just where you are the city appears and chose what you can, the game will then start.
but satellaview support is not there yet, a lot of games are not working
Gimpi last edited by
lol dang thank you it worked ... wow im dumb
Thanks alot