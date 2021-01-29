can i add a new "system" for romhacks ?
is it possible to add an new "system" only to add Romhacks into ?
can also be an "snexHacks" N64Hacks" would also pretty nice just put all hacks into and start with the correct emulator ?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Gimpi Read this:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-avance/configurations/affichage-des-systemes
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23152/order-in-which-the-systems-appear-in-the-main-menu
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-avance/configurations/surcharge-de-configuration#exemple-2-mame