Odroid Go Advance - Stuck at Welcome Screen
Hello my dear friends,
I just flashed Recalbox 7.1.1 onto an sdcard and put it in my Odroid Go Advance. It booted up, but doesn't react to any buttons I press except the power butten, thap puts it into sleep mode.
Any ideas?
@Grimlock42G1 Could you post a photography of your Odroid Go Advance ?
Yes, I can.
Batocera and Emuelec work fine.
@Grimlock42G1 oki, it's an OGA2.
Did you install recalbox 7.1.1 ?
What is your sd card ? A sandisk one, samsung one, a generic one ?
Mine is working fine using RCB V7.1.1 and a Sandisk card. I installed it using RPi-imager.
Did you check the buttons ? Are they well connected ?
I flashed RB 7.1.1 to a 128gb sandisk ultra using balenaetcher.
I also have a 32 gb sandisk with Batocera 29 which is working fine. So I don't think it's a hardware issue.
@Grimlock42G1 Ok, can you try using RPi-manager, we sometimes get problems with etcher.
If the pb remains, can you post a support archive please ?
Using internet, connect to : http://recalbox/help
Unfortunately the results are the same when flashing the image via Pi Imager.
I found this in the changelog for the next release:
- Fix Odroid Go Advance controller (v1)
Might be the problem.
@Grimlock42G1 So, just be patient and wait for the next-release, it may solve your controller problem.