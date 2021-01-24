failed to open directory /roms/o2em
-
ebepat last edited by
Hello,
if I open rom direcotry from odyssey 2, it hung. in the log file there is follow message:
Jan 24 16:39:14 RECALBOX user.err mount.exfat: unknown entry type 0xff
Jan 24 16:39:14 RECALBOX user.err mount.exfat: failed to open directory '/roms/o2em'
can someone help me?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@ebepat Read this:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acceder-a-une-partition-en-ecriture
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-root-via-terminal
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-reseau-via-winscp