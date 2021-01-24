  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Emulator Arcade/PC/Console
  5. failed to open directory /roms/o2em

failed to open directory /roms/o2em

open 13 failed 10 directory 9 romso2em 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

378
Online

81.5k
Users

22.3k
Topics

161.5k
Posts