Can y put roller coaster tycoon on my recalbox ?
Hi !
Just a little question, can I put rtc (the 1 or the 2, I don't care...) to my recalbox ?
Thank you in advance !
Zing Global moderator Translator
@RetroNat Only if it is a ROM, from any Console, that the hardware supports according to the compatibility table:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
If it fits the above parameters: Yes.
If it's a windows game: No.
If in the table it says that your hardware does not support: No.
Oh so i cannot play rtc on my recalbox ... That's pity...
BUT, if someone have any idea to run it on a normal raspberry pi with raspbian, I take it !
Zing Global moderator Translator
@RetroNat You can try with "Wine" or some other program that emulates windows on Linux distros.
But, this is the Recalbox Forum, here we only support Recalbox, for this type of help, look for the Raspian forum:
https://www.raspbian.org/RaspbianForums
Ok ok sorry ...