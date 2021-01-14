Change the position of the systems in the main menu

Good Morning!

I'm trying to customize the Recalbox interface by arranging the order in which the systems appear in the main menu.

For this I am editing the file "es_systems.cfg" located in the path /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/

You can read about it:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/personnalisation-du-frontend/changer-lordre-des-consoles-dans-emulationstation

However there are 2 problems using this process:

-It is not possible to set the "Favorites" entry in the first position.

"NES" always appears in the last position and continues to appear even if you delete all of them including it. I guess it must be a "master" system

However, the only solution I can think of would be within the "recalbox.conf" file to overload the configuration being something like this:

emulationstation.NES.position = <position index>

A positive value is the index from the beginning, a negative index is the index from the end (-1 is the last position).



Where should I add this line?

Could you set the second to last position by adding: emulationstation.NES.position = <-2>?

@Zing Any indication?