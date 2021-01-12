N64 with ugly graphic and sound dropouts
MrSteack
Hello all,
I made a Raspberry pi 3 with Recalbox. Because I wanted to have more performance, I bought a Raspberry pi4 and put Recalbox on it. Now I had to realize that n64 games look very bad. When choosing emulators I saw that there is no GLideN64 on the Pi4. Why is this missing? Is the recalbox image broken? Can or do I have to reinstall it by hand?
Also, I have sound dropouts on the N64. I don't understand why it works better on the Raspberry Pi 3.
Greetings,
Stefan
rollbrett
@MrSteack in the first release of Recalbox for the Raspberry Pi 4 the standalone emulator Mupen64Plus didn't work very well.
I think thats why they removed the emulator till they get it to work.