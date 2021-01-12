stays on loading screen for 2 hours raspberry pie A+
Zing Global moderator Translator
@dogo It is not possible to see the image you tried to attach, and you did not provide any useful information, so the only thing I can suggest is that you did something wrong, install the latest official version of the system and try again.
@Zing I have been on this screen for about 2 hours. I installed and reinstalled it multiple times did I do something wrong
Zing Global moderator Translator
@dogo Sorry, but I insist that you haven't given any information relevant enough for someone to help you. The image only proves that you are stuck on the loading screen, but that is the only information you described in the title ...
You said you have an Rpi A +, but which Rpi is this? Rpi 3 A +, or Rpi 1 A +?
Where did you download the image you installed from?
Is the image you are using, for your Rpi model?
What exactly did you do to install the image (if the error is now, I will only know if you describe how you are doing it)?
What is the size and model of your storage device?