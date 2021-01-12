stays on loading screen for 2 hours raspberry pie A+

@dogo Sorry, but I insist that you haven't given any information relevant enough for someone to help you. The image only proves that you are stuck on the loading screen, but that is the only information you described in the title ...

You said you have an Rpi A +, but which Rpi is this? Rpi 3 A +, or Rpi 1 A +?

Where did you download the image you installed from?

Is the image you are using, for your Rpi model?

What exactly did you do to install the image (if the error is now, I will only know if you describe how you are doing it)?

What is the size and model of your storage device?