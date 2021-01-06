Moving Rom Files From MicroSD To USB HDD

My microSD card contains a lot of roms in different folders including the cover arts and video clips from the subfolders.

I bought myself a 4TB USB HDD and moved all files and sub-folders from the rom folder from the MicroSD card to the USB HDD.

After I rebooted the Pi, the cover arts and video clips for the games I have are gone. Only the generic listing of games for each console is listed.

Do I need to edit each gameslist.xml to point to the USB HDD or is recalbox have a bug to support cover art images and video clips from USB HDD?