Raspberry Pi 400: Power On by Power key (F10) not working
-
marcS last edited by
Hi community
Yesterday i installed recalbox 7.1.1 on a raspberry pi. Everything works very well, thanks to the whole team. My only concern at the moment is that the raspberry pi can not be turned on by pressing the F10 key (or Fn+F10). Is this already known? Best regards
-
Claudio Cortes last edited by Claudio Cortes
Answered:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22567/problème-bouton-on-rasperry-pi400
Some Pi400 features not yet supported (like power on/off or overclockin) I'm waiting full support too and above all: Vulkan support. (But this is a mission of Raspberry Development Team and Retroarch Development Team, after this, Recalbox Development Team can update to Vulkan support, there is still a long time for this arrival)
-
marcS last edited by
@Claudio-Cortes Thank you for the fast answer. I forgot to search in french