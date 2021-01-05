  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Raspberry Pi 400: Power On by Power key (F10) not working

Raspberry Pi 400: Power On by Power key (F10) not working

key 23 400 11 f10 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

411
Online

81.1k
Users

22.1k
Topics

160.6k
Posts