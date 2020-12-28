  1. Home
Issue with Bios while using external Data storage for PSX

  • GutsNaem

    Hello everyone and sorry to bother you.
    Before taling about the problem I precise that I followed the guide to use external datastorage for Roms and that I put BIOS files both in the recalbox bios folder and in the external datastorage bios folder.
    When I use only the SD card with Recalbox, the PSX works perfectly fine and the games too. No issue at this point.
    When I connect to the external Data storage, the system tells me the bios are missing but when I check, the Bios are present in both : \RECALBOX\share\bios & \ASGARD-RETRO\share\bios (ASGARD-RETRO is the name of my External DataStorage)

    I wanted to know if someone had a solution or knows of the issue please?
    Thanks everyone,
    Guts
    PS : I didn't find another post with this issue but if someone already asked please excuse me for asking again 😕

    EDIT : The solution has been found :

    Ok I found the solution I post it here if anyone needs it in the future :
It's all my bad the Names where not in lowercase, and even if the uppercase does work without external datastorage it doesn't when using an USB Storage.
    Ok I found the solution I post it here if anyone needs it in the future :
    It's all my bad the Names where not in lowercase, and even if the uppercase does work without external datastorage it doesn't when using an USB Storage.

