Hifi-Berry / mount root

Hello

How can I change the settings required for Hifi-berry (https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/audio/hifiberry-audio)??

Then you have to select the default sound card : just edit /etc/asound.conf (create the file if not already present) with the following content

I assume the asound.conf need to be create under (root):/etc .. However, I'm unable to create a new file with ssh and I can't mount the root partition for the rpi3 image.

I also get a lot of kernel errors and gparted

[57399.194362] debugfs: Directory 'mmcblk0' with parent 'block' already present! [57399.548245] mmc0: cannot verify signal voltage switch [57399.706129] blk_update_request: I/O error, dev mmcblk0, sector 2080 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x80700 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [57399.962009] mmc0: cannot verify signal voltage switch [57400.121017] blk_update_request: I/O error, dev mmcblk0, sector 6306048 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x80700 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [57400.288266] mmc0: cannot verify signal voltage switch [57400.449597] blk_update_request: I/O error, dev mmcblk0, sector 2080 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [57400.449602] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p1, logical block 4, async page read [57400.618024] mmc0: cannot verify signal voltage switch [57400.777688] blk_update_request: I/O error, dev mmcblk0, sector 6306048 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 8 prio class 0 [57400.777691] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 256, async page read [57400.777692] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 257, async page read [57400.777693] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 258, async page read [57400.777694] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 259, async page read [57400.777695] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 260, async page read [57400.777696] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 261, async page read [57400.777696] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 262, async page read [57400.777697] Buffer I/O error on dev mmcblk0p2, logical block 263, async page read [57400.971971] blk_update_request: I/O error, dev mmcblk0, sector 28606984 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x80700 phys_seg 63 prio class 0 [57430.170885] mmc0: cannot verify signal voltage switch [57430.241479] blk_update_request: I/O error, dev mmcblk0, sector 28606984 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x80700 phys_seg 63 prio class 0 [57430.600925] mmc0: cannot verify signal voltage switch [57430.670092] blk_update_request: I/O error, dev mmcblk0, sector 29655064 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 30 prio class 0