HELP!!!!! Recalbox Fullscreen set up
-
Hi
Can anyone help me with the fullscreen set up for Recalbox? I tried 4/3, 16/9 etc and the screen does not show full screen, I dont know what I done wrong... : (
-
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
Hi
We need more information to help you
Are you using the last release 7.1.1 ?
Are you running on a Rapberry Pi 3 ?
-
Hi Oliver,
I used the lastest Recalbox firmware. I tried to change the size screen to 16/9, 4/3, auto etc and it does not go fullscreen. I even untick the overscan... Can you help me?
-
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
Pi 0 or Pi 1 or Pi2 or Pr3 or Pi4 ou XU4 or PC ?
TV or Compteur Screen ? CRT or LCD ?
-
airdream Theme moderator
you have to disable "Pixel Perfect"
-
@airdream What are setting should I choose? 4/3, 16/9...etc?
-
airdream Theme moderator
@recalboxfan
yes if your TV is 16/9, you have to set the same ratio