Atari 5200 games will not launch
Hello,
I'm trying to launch Atari 5200 games but what I get is a blank screen. I can get to the Atari splash screen if I click a button on my controller, but then it goes to a blue screen with the error "The Atari computer has crashed.".
I am using version 7.1.1 and I have the appropriate bios installed (5200.rom, atarixl.rom, ataribas.rom, atariosa.rom, atariosb.rom).
I am not sure what else to do at this point. Any advice would be appreciated.
Thanks!
OK, turns out that on that error screen, you have to go to Menu, then Run Atari Program, find the 5200 rom folder and run the specific rom you wish to run, and then lastly choose the cartridge type.
I found this info out watching parts of this video on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yoons4SrCQ