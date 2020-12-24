Atari 5200 games will not launch

Hello,

I'm trying to launch Atari 5200 games but what I get is a blank screen. I can get to the Atari splash screen if I click a button on my controller, but then it goes to a blue screen with the error "The Atari computer has crashed.".

I am using version 7.1.1 and I have the appropriate bios installed (5200.rom, atarixl.rom, ataribas.rom, atariosa.rom, atariosb.rom).

I am not sure what else to do at this point. Any advice would be appreciated.

Thanks!