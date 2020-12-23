Atomiswave odd message
Hi guys,
When I start playing a game this message appears‘please upgrade to make romset or expect issues’. It happens with every game. I have got RP4 7.1.1
What should I do?
Thanks
barbudreadmon
please upgrade to make romset or expect issues
The message is "Please upgrade to MAME romsets or expect issues", which i think is self-explanatory : you are currently using a deprecated rom format, and should be using latest MAME romsets and bioses instead.
@barbudreadmon thanks. Bios is updated so I need to replace roms. Got it
barbudreadmon
Bios is updated
Careful about that, those atomiswave roms you are using are actually naomi conversions running with a naomi bios (naomi.zip). The real atomiswave romsets require the real atomiswave bios (awbios.zip)