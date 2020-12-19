WIRED LAN WITH MANUAL SETUP
There is a way to use the wired line insteed of the wifi,
with manual IP GATEWAY MASK settings?
There s way to do this?
Thank You
Giulio
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Gigi20 Have you already tested whether configuring the parameters for wifi in
recalbox.confdo not work for this situation?
The parameters are:
;wifi.ip=manual ip address ;wifi.gateway=new gateway ;wifi.netmask=new netmask
There is still this tutorial, but it may be out of date:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/reseau/ip/parametres-ip-manuel
And, for some users, the easiest is to configure it on the internet router, and set the IP by the Rpi MAC address.