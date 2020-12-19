Playstation adapters fix request
MagNeato
Related to this post (locked now for some reason) - https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19820/ps1-dualshock-controlle?_=1608352735895
I have found the answer. It is a Sony driver issue. How do we get this update included?
Sometime around the 4.10 Linux kernel, the hid-sony.ko driver was updated and broke some USB Playstation adapters. Kernel v5.6.17 and up appear to fix it.
Relevant links:
The fix - https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/5/13/1323
Discussion and workarounds - https://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/linux-games-33/playstation2-controller-with-usb-adapter-need-help-getting-additional-buttons-to-work-4175643583/
v5.6.17 Linux kernel fix - https://elixir.bootlin.com/linux/v5.6.17/source/drivers/hid/hid-sony.c
Zing Global moderator Translator
@MagNeato I recommend that you open an issue on Gitlab (on this link: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues), describe your problem as you did here, and add the link to this topic.
MagNeato last edited by
@Zing I opened the below issue in Gitlab. Thanks.