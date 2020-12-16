Menu display error
Using a Pi4 4GB. After adding a large set of roms to mame and scraping there is a problem. I am using all the default theme settings but now some of the systems when opened display the list of games centred instead of to the left and there is no artwork or description. I have changed theme and tried all the different options but although the art and description have been downloaded they are not showing up in the selected system. Any help much appreciated. Thanks.