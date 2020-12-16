Sega Model 3 how to?

Hey Guys,

now I have a Raspy 400 with the newest Recalbox installed.

In the update notes I found, that Sega Model 3 should work on it, but the big question is how.

I can´t find a folder for the roms and no instruction where I need to put them.

I tried the Mame folder and a self created model3 + supermodel folder (but it will not be displayed). In Mame it shows the roms, but didn´t start (says maybe a bios error).

I think my question will help anybody else with this issue, so I hope someone can explain what is to do to run Model 3 roms.

Is there a special folder or is a bios needed for Mame?

Thank you