Sega Model 3 how to?
Hey Guys,
now I have a Raspy 400 with the newest Recalbox installed.
In the update notes I found, that Sega Model 3 should work on it, but the big question is how.
I can´t find a folder for the roms and no instruction where I need to put them.
I tried the Mame folder and a self created model3 + supermodel folder (but it will not be displayed). In Mame it shows the roms, but didn´t start (says maybe a bios error).
I think my question will help anybody else with this issue, so I hope someone can explain what is to do to run Model 3 roms.
Is there a special folder or is a bios needed for Mame?
Thank you
Hello
sega model 3 is only in X64 https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility