Raspberry PI Imager error
Guy80s
what is the problem when writing 7.1.1 to a memory card?
@Guy80s please check your connection (firewall, etc.)
Guy80s
@OyyoDams said in Raspberry PI Imager error:
please check your connection (firewall, etc.)
firewall it is disabled
@Guy80s well tls handshake error is either a connexion issue or time / certificate issue on your side.
Guy80s
@OyyoDams said in Raspberry PI Imager error:
well tls handshake error is either a connexion issue or time / certificate issue on your side.
now I'm trying to manually install, without a program.
@Guy80s Raspberry PI Imager IS a program, which dowloads and installs the Recalbox image on your SD card or USB key.