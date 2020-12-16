Hi,

I dont think the emulator is a libreto core, is it ?

I wish the BBC Model B was included, but that would only make a very small number of British geeks like myself happy, lol.

Surprised the Dragon 32 isn't included though - I'm sure the emulator that runs the Dragon 32 games is already on Recalbox running a different system (just cant remember which).

Anyway, Im waffling here - time to stop !