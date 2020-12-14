N64 controller mapping problem
Hi,
Long time fan of the forum as a reader but today I can't find anything to help me so I'm opening a new thread and hope it'll help people like me. It's an old problem but still not resolved completely it seems.
I'm running Recalbox 7.1.1-Reloaded on a Rasp 4. I recently bought N64 controllers (SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)) to play the N64 games like a pro, but I just can't map the buttons correctly.
I've done all the things :
- made the file system writable
- created an InputAutoCfg.ini file in the correct folder (there wasn't one before) and wrote the correct mapping in it (as seen in various posts)
- modified the mupen64plus.cfg file accordingly (with the correct mode and plugin)
- deleted the input.xml file
- tried to add n64.configfile=dummy in recalbox.conf but that completely broke the controllers
I'm out of options, I don't know what to do.
Thank you for any tip or idea, I'll try them all!
Here is what my mupen64plus.cfg file look like :
[Input-SDL-Control1] # Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number. Please don't change this version number. version = 2 # Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic mode = 0 # Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number device = 0 # SDL joystick name (or Keyboard) name = "SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)" # Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64 plugged = True # Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak plugin = "2" # If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller mouse = False # Scaling factor for mouse movements. For X, Y axes. MouseSensitivity = "2.00,2.00" # The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0. For X, Y axes. AnalogDeadzone = "4096,4096" # An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80). For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value AnalogPeak = "32768,32768" # Digital button configuration mappings DPad R = "hat(0 Right)" DPad L = "hat(0 Left)" DPad D = "hat(0 Down)" DPad U = "hat(0 Up)" Start = "button(9)" Z Trig = "button(7)" B Button = "button(8)" A Button = "button(6)" C Button R = "button(1)" C Button L = "button(3)" C Button D = "button(2)" C Button U = "button(0)" R Trig = "button(5)" L Trig = "button(4)" Mempak switch = "" Rumblepak switch = "" # Analog axis configuration mappings X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)" Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)"
@thep
hello
emulator is not standalone. but libretro core.
it's in french but workflow in this thead https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21653/pi4-recalbox-7-x-mupen64plus-bug-enregistrement-du-mapping-dans-retroarch/67?_=1605037947077