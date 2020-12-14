N64 controller mapping problem

Hi,

Long time fan of the forum as a reader but today I can't find anything to help me so I'm opening a new thread and hope it'll help people like me. It's an old problem but still not resolved completely it seems.

I'm running Recalbox 7.1.1-Reloaded on a Rasp 4. I recently bought N64 controllers (SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)) to play the N64 games like a pro, but I just can't map the buttons correctly.

I've done all the things :

made the file system writable

created an InputAutoCfg.ini file in the correct folder (there wasn't one before) and wrote the correct mapping in it (as seen in various posts)

modified the mupen64plus.cfg file accordingly (with the correct mode and plugin)

deleted the input.xml file

tried to add n64.configfile=dummy in recalbox.conf but that completely broke the controllers

I'm out of options, I don't know what to do.

Thank you for any tip or idea, I'll try them all!

Here is what my mupen64plus.cfg file look like :