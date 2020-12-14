  1. Home
N64 controller mapping problem

  thep

    Hi,
    Long time fan of the forum as a reader but today I can't find anything to help me so I'm opening a new thread and hope it'll help people like me. It's an old problem but still not resolved completely it seems.
    I'm running Recalbox 7.1.1-Reloaded on a Rasp 4. I recently bought N64 controllers (SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)) to play the N64 games like a pro, but I just can't map the buttons correctly.
    I've done all the things :

    • made the file system writable
    • created an InputAutoCfg.ini file in the correct folder (there wasn't one before) and wrote the correct mapping in it (as seen in various posts)
    • modified the mupen64plus.cfg file accordingly (with the correct mode and plugin)
    • deleted the input.xml file
    • tried to add n64.configfile=dummy in recalbox.conf but that completely broke the controllers

    I'm out of options, I don't know what to do.
    Thank you for any tip or idea, I'll try them all!

    Here is what my mupen64plus.cfg file look like :

    [Input-SDL-Control1]

# Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number.  Please don't change this version number.
version = 2
# Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic
mode = 0
# Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number
device = 0
# SDL joystick name (or Keyboard)
name = "SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)"
# Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64
plugged = True
# Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak
plugin = "2"
# If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller
mouse = False
# Scaling factor for mouse movements.  For X, Y axes.
MouseSensitivity = "2.00,2.00"
# The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0.  For X, Y axes.
AnalogDeadzone = "4096,4096"
# An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80).  For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value
AnalogPeak = "32768,32768"
# Digital button configuration mappings
DPad R = "hat(0 Right)"
DPad L = "hat(0 Left)"
DPad D = "hat(0 Down)"
DPad U = "hat(0 Up)"
Start = "button(9)"
Z Trig = "button(7)"
B Button = "button(8)"
A Button = "button(6)"
C Button R = "button(1)"
C Button L = "button(3)"
C Button D = "button(2)"
C Button U = "button(0)"
R Trig = "button(5)"
L Trig = "button(4)"
Mempak switch = ""
Rumblepak switch = ""
# Analog axis configuration mappings
X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)"
Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)"
  acris
    Staff
    Global moderator
    Team

    @thep
    hello
    emulator is not standalone. but libretro core.

    it's in french but workflow in this thead https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21653/pi4-recalbox-7-x-mupen64plus-bug-enregistrement-du-mapping-dans-retroarch/67?_=1605037947077

Log in to reply
 

