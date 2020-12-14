2 problems : core2duo e6750 and N64 blackscreen, psx no hotkey button
Hello
I have an core2duo e6750 without an graphic card it runs recalbox perfect but.
N64 start only with black screen!
And psx emu retroarch doesnt safe my hotkey button.
I only have a ps2 style controller and there is no hotkey so i set it to f12 on my keyboard.
But after every restart the config is gone.
Any help
@Jürgen-Löb said in 2 problems.:
N64 start only with black screen!
Uncompress your roms, check extension with readme.txt in
/roms/n64
ps2 style controller
Put hotkey on Select button , remap your controller in Emulationstation Menu > configure gamepad.
and use select as hotkey
Thanks
The n64 roms work peefectly on my raspberry 3b.
The roms are not compressed and in a .n64 format.
I try to change the buttons but it dont work. The first time i connectet the gamepad it was auto configured to select + start for exit and selct + x o ∆[] for menu.
Then i reinstall it new because i use an bigger hdd and now it doesnt work automatic!
Edit...
Now i managed to skip the select button...
But it say hold an button for skip it doesnt work.
So i tried arrow down on my keyboard and now it works.
I skipped select and assigned select to the hotkey.
but don't i need select for psx games??
And why is retroarch set ESC =hotkey and ESC = exit.
Possible change this to f12 or so for the next release.