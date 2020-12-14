  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. WIFI - LAN- PS3 BLUETHOOT NOT WORK

WIFI - LAN- PS3 BLUETHOOT NOT WORK

  • Gigi20

    RECALBOX IMAGE BILLGAMES_128GB_6-1-1

    I' have 2 problems that i cant resolve

    1. Is impossobile to connect to internet
      NO cable NO Wifi... i made a lot of test without success
      RECALBOX receive the IP but is not connected ti internet.
      wifi.region=EU

    2. I have a PS3 compatible pad that is recogniced
      when plugged via USB but is nbot possible to pair
      for bluethoot
      (NOT WORK WITH any CONFIGURATION bluez official shanwan)

    -------------- D - Controllers -----------------

    Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers

    controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1

    Enable ERTM

    controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0

    Please enable only one of these

    -------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------

    ##Enable PS3 controllers support
    controllers.ps3.enabled=1

    Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan

    bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis

    official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis

    shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis

    controllers.ps3.driver=official

    Any IDEA ?
    Very Thanks

    0
  • acris
    Staff
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello
    don't spam https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22775/wi-fi-lan-ps3-bluethoot-problem

    0
wifi 329 ps3 317 lan 12 bluethoot 7
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

225
Online

80.7k
Users

21.8k
Topics

159.1k
Posts