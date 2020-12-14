WIFI - LAN- PS3 BLUETHOOT NOT WORK
-
Gigi20 last edited by
RECALBOX IMAGE BILLGAMES_128GB_6-1-1
I' have 2 problems that i cant resolve
-
Is impossobile to connect to internet
NO cable NO Wifi... i made a lot of test without success
RECALBOX receive the IP but is not connected ti internet.
wifi.region=EU
-
I have a PS3 compatible pad that is recogniced
when plugged via USB but is nbot possible to pair
for bluethoot
(NOT WORK WITH any CONFIGURATION bluez official shanwan)
-------------- D - Controllers -----------------
Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers
controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1
Enable ERTM
controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0
Please enable only one of these
-------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------
##Enable PS3 controllers support
controllers.ps3.enabled=1
Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan
bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis
shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis
controllers.ps3.driver=official
Any IDEA ?
Very Thanks
-
-