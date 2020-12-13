  1. Home
No network on Recalbox 7.1.1 x86_64

  • Wirby

    Hello,

    I've just downloaded Recalbox 7.1.1 for x86_64. Games are working quite fine, but I have an issue with network : even though my PC is connected to my router using wired connection, the network configuration screen shows that I'm not connected, no IP is assigned to the ethernet connection.
    I have a recent PC, my motherboard is a MSI B550M Mortar, with a 2.5Gb/s ethernet port, so maybe Recalbox doesn't have any driver for this chipset ?
    Is there anything I can do to make my PC able to connect to the network ?
    Thanks in advance !

    0
  • davidb2111
    Developer
    Team

    Hi @Wirby

    Unfortunately, seems your motherboard is a little too recent, but stay tuned for next release: We will provide update drivers and will add support for new network cards as well.

    David

    0
