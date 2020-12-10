Commodore 64 and 7zip
-
Hi!
In recalbox 6.x, as far I can remember, the roms packed with 7zip worked fine, but in Recalbox 7.1.1 don't work.
I have checked with zip packed files and rom files worked fine.
Regards!
-
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
Hi
What C64 Libretro core did you have selected ? As we have :
- Libretro - vice_x64sc
- Libretro - vice_x64
- Libretro - xscpu64
- Libretro - x128
- Libretro - xPlus4
- Libretro - xpet
- Libretro - xvic
- Libretro - xcbm2
- Libretro - xcmb5x0
What game extension file do you have inside your compressed file ?
-
I have tested the default core from a fresh installation of Recalbox 7.1.1 in a Rasp 4B. (Libretro - vice_x64)
I have tested .d64, .trd and .t64 extensions.
-
sorry .trd -> .crt
-
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
Hi
On my pi4
D64 CRT and T64 works correctly for me