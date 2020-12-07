Issues with Pi4/Nespi4/SSD

Hello,

I´ve been trying to make recalbox work, but for whatever reason, system loose the information of the SSD. I´ve also tryied connecting ssd to pc in order to move (bios/rom7saves/music) folders to another folder a delete recalbox folder content on the SSD in order that at the next reboot recalbox recreate the recalbox folder again on the SSD.

But after a while (maybe 2-3 restarts/shutdown later -not mentioning that recalbox doesn´t seems to shutdown properly the nespi4 case.) the system doesn´t seems to fine the ssd again....

Sometimes it losses after a restart when i add a wifi password sometimes after i do a long scrap procedure...

I also made fresh reinstalls of the recalbox at least 10 times but the issues seems to be always present.

Didn´t try if issues is also present on pi3 or pc version. (will give feedback).

Is there something that can be done over a script or so that would get the ssd to get better initiated or recongnized ?

Best regards.