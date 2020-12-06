Checksum scph101
thepray
The checksums of the loaded BIOS are always written in lower case in the BIOS upload section checksum is in upper case. I can't upload that to the system without getting an error. Maybe is there another problem. Where and how can this be changed. thank's in advance
Pitch64
By using 'bios upload section' I think you're using the webmanager. This system is actually obsolete and the whole manager will be rewritten. You should upload your own bios by going to your storage system via network and upload the bios files in
/share/biosdirectly.