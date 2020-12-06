Incorrect Resolution/Aspect Ratio in Games

Hardware: Raspberry Pi Model 3 B+

System: Recalbox Version 7.1.1-Reloaded

I just switched over to Recalbox from Retropie and I'm running into an issue where games are not displaying correctly. I'm running a Dell 2007FP monitor at 1600x1200 resolution specifically because it can maintain the proper aspect ratio for most games.

Unfortunately while the main Recalbox screen looks absolutely perfect, when I launch any game on any system, they look blurry, stretched out vertically, and I have black bars on the left and right of the game (despite my monitor being a native 4:3).

Things I've tried:

pretty much every option under "Game Ratio"

"Integer Scale (Pixel Perfect)" both on and off

Overscan on and off

modifying the recalbox-config and adding both "global.videomode=default" and "global.ratio=4/3"

So far none of these adjustments have resolved the issue. Any other suggestions?