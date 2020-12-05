Dual Shock 2 detected as Dual Shock 3 and can't be full configured
martin87 last edited by
I got newest Recalbox on Rasberry 3b+ with Original Dual Shock 2 with adapter for USB connection. Recalbox can't detect press cross, square and circle in configuration gamepad window. also recalbox detect this gamepad (and/or adapter) as Dual Shock 3, not Dual Shock 2.
lsusb
Bus 001 Device 005: ID 054c:0268 Sony Corp. Batoh Device / PlayStation 3 Controller
How can I fix this problem?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@martin87 The fact that Dual Shock 2 is recognized as Dual Shock 3 probably happens due to the adapter used, and it is probably because of this same adapter that the buttons are not recognized correctly.
You can test your joystick:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/controleurs/configuration-test/testez-votre-joystick-avec-sdl2-jstest
And manually edit the file:
\share\system\.emulationstation\es_input.cfg