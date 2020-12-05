Phantom directories in game lists

I just recently installed Recalbox 7.1.1 and setup all my emulators. One thing I have noticed is that on some emulators it keeps creating empty directories in the game list that dont exist in the roms folder. For example Mame keeps creating a directory folder in the list for "recalbox/share/roms/mame". I have seen this same sort of thing with the nes and n64 emulators.

I have also noticed that the Dreamcast emulators game list now shows all the game folders under which it shows the game file and all the other bins. In 6.1.1 it only showed the game file, not in individual folders in the list along with all the supporting bin files.