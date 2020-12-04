Migrating from 6.1.1 to 7.1.1 on Rpi3
Hello,
I know that migration from 6.1.1 to 7.x is not officially supported, yet I did not want to reinstall + reconfigure other systems on my SD card (NOOBS - shared with Raspbian and OSMC) hence this is how I did it. Only for advanced users. Warning: make sure you know what the commands are doing, partition device names are only listed as examples - you need to adapt them based on what you see on your system.
Maybe someone finds this useful and/or will improve it further.
- Turn off Raspi, remove SD card and put it into a reader on your (Linux) PC
- Unmount all automatically mounted partitions
- Make a backup of the card using
dd(just in case)
sudo dd if=/dev/mmcblkXYZ of=~/backup_raspi_sdcard.iso bs=1M
- Run
gparted, identify the current partitions used by Recalbox (6.1.1)
- Delete them (could be that you want to copy
SHAREpartition contents somewhere but as I am using
SHAREon external drive, I skipped this step)
- Recreate partitions in now-free space. Important: the partition name index sequence must be continuous (e. g.
mmclbk0p10,
p11,
p12) and the order must match exactly: first
RECALBOX(containing kernel, boot files and squash image), then
SHARE(roms, games) and then
OVERLAY. I used the following layout:
1G label: RECALBOX fstype: vfat (fat32) 1.4G label: SHARE fstype: exfat 257M label: OVERLAY fstype: ext4
- Format filesystems, use labels
- Get recalbox for NOOBS, mount into
/mnt
wget https://upgrade.recalbox.com/latest/noobs/rpi3/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz xz -d recalbox-rpi3.img.xz sudo mount -o loop,offset=$((512*2048)) recalbox-rpi3.img /mnt
- Save recalbox data to first created partition
mkdir /tmp/RECALBOX mount /dev/RECALBOX_PARTITION_NAME /tmp/RECALBOX rsync -av /mnt/ /tmp/RECALBOX
- Mount NOOBS
SETTINGSpartition and edit
installed_os.jsonmaking sure recalbox partitions are properly pointing to your newly created partitions.
- Umount everything, replace SD card from reader and put it back to Raspi
- Boot up Raspi, select Recalbox in Noobs menu and wait
- After some minutes (once
SHAREpartition is populated) Recalbox 7.1.x should start
- Optionally copy (selectively) data back to
SHAREpartition from your backup.