Migrating from 6.1.1 to 7.1.1 on Rpi3

Hello,

I know that migration from 6.1.1 to 7.x is not officially supported, yet I did not want to reinstall + reconfigure other systems on my SD card (NOOBS - shared with Raspbian and OSMC) hence this is how I did it. Only for advanced users. Warning: make sure you know what the commands are doing, partition device names are only listed as examples - you need to adapt them based on what you see on your system.

Maybe someone finds this useful and/or will improve it further.

Turn off Raspi, remove SD card and put it into a reader on your (Linux) PC Unmount all automatically mounted partitions Make a backup of the card using dd (just in case)

sudo dd if=/dev/mmcblkXYZ of=~/backup_raspi_sdcard.iso bs=1M Run gparted , identify the current partitions used by Recalbox (6.1.1) Delete them (could be that you want to copy SHARE partition contents somewhere but as I am using SHARE on external drive, I skipped this step) Recreate partitions in now-free space. Important: the partition name index sequence must be continuous (e. g. mmclbk0p10 , p11 , p12 ) and the order must match exactly: first RECALBOX (containing kernel, boot files and squash image), then SHARE (roms, games) and then OVERLAY . I used the following layout:

1G label: RECALBOX fstype: vfat (fat32) 1.4G label: SHARE fstype: exfat 257M label: OVERLAY fstype: ext4

Format filesystems, use labels Get recalbox for NOOBS, mount into /mnt

wget https://upgrade.recalbox.com/latest/noobs/rpi3/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz xz -d recalbox-rpi3.img.xz sudo mount -o loop,offset=$((512*2048)) recalbox-rpi3.img /mnt

Save recalbox data to first created partition

mkdir /tmp/RECALBOX mount /dev/RECALBOX_PARTITION_NAME /tmp/RECALBOX rsync -av /mnt/ /tmp/RECALBOX