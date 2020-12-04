Upgrade to raspberry Pi 4

  1. Home
  • gesucristo

    Hello everyone. I couldn't find this in the forum nor in the documentation, hope I didn't miss it.

    I was happily using recalbox on a raspberry pi 3B+.
    I now got a Pi4 and discovered that the very same SD card won't work on it.

    I then realized that for Pi4 there is a separate image.

    How can I upgrade the image so that it can run on a raspberry pi 4 without needing to reinstall everything (and copy roms and all my customizations and the like)?

    Thanks so much.

  • sroach

    You'll want to look at moving roms, bios, configs to external usb storage. This will allow you to re-image the MicroSD card with pi 4 image of 7.11 and then when you plug the usb back in and point to it in storage settings your roms and bios's will be there.

