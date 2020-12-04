Upgrade to raspberry Pi 4

Hello everyone. I couldn't find this in the forum nor in the documentation, hope I didn't miss it.

I was happily using recalbox on a raspberry pi 3B+.

I now got a Pi4 and discovered that the very same SD card won't work on it.

I then realized that for Pi4 there is a separate image.

How can I upgrade the image so that it can run on a raspberry pi 4 without needing to reinstall everything (and copy roms and all my customizations and the like)?

Thanks so much.