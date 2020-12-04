Upgrade to raspberry Pi 4
gesucristo
Hello everyone. I couldn't find this in the forum nor in the documentation, hope I didn't miss it.
I was happily using recalbox on a raspberry pi 3B+.
I now got a Pi4 and discovered that the very same SD card won't work on it.
I then realized that for Pi4 there is a separate image.
How can I upgrade the image so that it can run on a raspberry pi 4 without needing to reinstall everything (and copy roms and all my customizations and the like)?
Thanks so much.
sroach
You'll want to look at moving roms, bios, configs to external usb storage. This will allow you to re-image the MicroSD card with pi 4 image of 7.11 and then when you plug the usb back in and point to it in storage settings your roms and bios's will be there.