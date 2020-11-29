Audio bug if i change and save from Web Console Manager.
hi guys, i updated to version 7.1 and then 7.1.1, in both, when I change the audio volume and save from the Recalbox web console the music disappears both on the games and in the main menu, the only way to reactivate it is to restart RB and set the sound directly from the options.
My config : Rpi 3b+ RB 7.1.1
Thanks for your constant and great work.
Space81.
@Space81
dont use recalbox manager it's outdate.
use emulationstation menu, thanks.
@acris thanks, but it was very convenient to turn down the volume from the smartphone while my son was playing...
soon, new webmanager,
@acris yeahhhh
@acris with a new RB release ? THX.
not with 7.1.1 but 7.2 or 7.3