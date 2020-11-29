Using 6.0 Themes in 7.x?
-
Tormentor667 last edited by
Dear developers,
is it possible to use 6.0 themes for Recalbox also in 7.x versions? And, where is a good place to download themes in general? Batocera has a nice feature inbuild, from where you can download themes directly in EmulationStation, that would be nice in Recalbox as well.
Best regards,
Torn
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Tormentor667 For a theme from an earlier version to work on a more updated version, you need to ask the theme author to update the theme, or, you need to update your themes, using the default theme as a base:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/personnalisation-du-frontend/ajouter-des-themes-a-emulationstation
If you prefer, download an updated theme in this section (currently, the most updated theme I know is Next Pixel theme, as you can read in the titles):
https://forum.recalbox.com/category/14/themes-interface