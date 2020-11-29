Custom Collections in RecalBox 7.x
Tormentor667
Dear developers,
I wonder is it possible to define custom collections just as in Batocera? For example a custom collection that shows all 2-player games, all 4-player games, things like that?
I really like that functionality for party evenings with my friends were we do not want to struggle with searching for the right stuff but instantly have what we want.
Best regards,
Torm
Tormentor667
Just found out, there is already a feature for that with the game lists, so scrap that