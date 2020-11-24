Kernel panic after fresh install via NOOBS
-
jose1711 last edited by jose1711
Hello, I took the latest NOOBS (3.5.0) and installed Raspbian Lite, OSMC and Recalbox on the same 64GB SD card. While the first two work fine, Recalbox is panicking with:
Kernel panic - not syncing: VFS: Unable to mount root fs on unknown-block(179,2)
Any idea? Cheers, jose
Hw: RaspberryPi 3B+
-
Hello @jose1711
recalbox is not yet compatible with noobs.
Need to wait 7.1 version.
-
jose1711 last edited by
Ah, thank you. That helps.