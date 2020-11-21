NEC-PC88 running OK from terminal (putty) but do not open from ES

Hi, i'm trying the quasi88 emulator, and I found a strange bug: when i run the comand to start the game (copied from es_log.txt) in putty it opens and runs fine, but when started from ES it just not works:

The same game that runs on putty displays 'pause', 'stop' or just a black screen from ES, and I cannot figure out how can it be..

Other problems I found: sometimes recalbox.conf is overwrited with just one line with something like 'audio.plugin', no clue from where it comes from

And something (not ES) is using a huge RAM buffer (100 ~200 MB), triyng to find wich process is using it I killed one by one almost all processes and the buffer keeps existing, tried to flush it out but nothing solved - this causes that some arcade games do not open when ES is open in background, if ES is killed the game run

Also (maybe its something mine) the minimum filezise of the share partition (now in extFS) is 128K, an as many games and images has less than 128K this block size cause that a lot of space is used by any tiny file (an Atari game with 2KB using 128KB for example)..

Thanks in advance and sorry about the bad english, not a native speaker..