  Scraper not working

  • flylanddesigns

    Whenever I run the scraper, it says "1129 Games Processed" ..... "1129 Games Not Found"
    And it doesn't add any of the screenshots, thumbnails, etc.

    I'm switching over from Batocera, and the Scraper there found all the images easily with the same romset.

    All the Roms play fine on Recalbox, and show up in the systems lists. They just don't show any of the screenshots/thumbnails.

    I even signed up for a ScreenScraper account and added my username and password to the config file.

    Please help, thank you!

  • rollbrett

    @flylanddesigns have you removed the ";" in the config file?

    ### ScreenScraper account
scraper.screenscraper.user=USER
scraper.screenscraper.password=PASSWORD
Log in to reply
 

