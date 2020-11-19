  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Emulator Arcade/PC/Console
  5. Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo (Mame)

Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo (Mame)

  • neo207

    Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo (Mame) worked perfectly, i cannot remember changing anything, maybe just added bezels but there is no for ssf2t.

    nevertheless i disabled overlays for the game but still i have these horizontal lines that makes the game unwatchable. they occure in-game while fighting and while the image is moving, so there is no problem in the menu or when i select a character. can anyone tell me what the reason for this could be so i can do something about it? kind regards

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @neo207 Check ROMSET, test with another emulator / kernel, this is usually the fault of the wrong ROMSET.

    0
mame 525 fighter 31 street 27 turbo 17
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

323
Online

80.3k
Users

21.5k
Topics

156.9k
Posts