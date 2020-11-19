Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo (Mame) worked perfectly, i cannot remember changing anything, maybe just added bezels but there is no for ssf2t.

nevertheless i disabled overlays for the game but still i have these horizontal lines that makes the game unwatchable. they occure in-game while fighting and while the image is moving, so there is no problem in the menu or when i select a character. can anyone tell me what the reason for this could be so i can do something about it? kind regards