Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo (Mame)
neo207 last edited by
Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo (Mame) worked perfectly, i cannot remember changing anything, maybe just added bezels but there is no for ssf2t.
nevertheless i disabled overlays for the game but still i have these horizontal lines that makes the game unwatchable. they occure in-game while fighting and while the image is moving, so there is no problem in the menu or when i select a character. can anyone tell me what the reason for this could be so i can do something about it? kind regards
Zing Global moderator Translator
@neo207 Check ROMSET, test with another emulator / kernel, this is usually the fault of the wrong ROMSET.