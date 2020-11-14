virtual boy games not centered
neo207 last edited by
hello. i tried turning off overlay or changing its options. no change. so i don't believe the bezel is the reason as the game seems shifted to right/down - direction. any idea how i can change this, so that the image fits into the bezel/overlay?
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
Hello
Did you try:
Aspect ratio = core provided ?
neo207 last edited by
@olivierdroid92 in the options i have "auto" for aspect , if it is what you mean. do i have to go to settings while the game is turned on? or should i find the option in the main menu of recalbox?
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
@neo207
No
Lunch your game, then go in Retroarch settings