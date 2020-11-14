Game controller overlay screen at game start up
sroach last edited by
Are there any options to display a splash screen showing the controls for the current game like cpwizard for Recalbox?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@sroach I do not know this function, as far as I know, the closest thing to it is you using overlays during the game. I believe that what is possible is to download an overlays pack (for example: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22321/recalbox-7-x-overlays-complets), and edit the image by adding the controls as you wish.