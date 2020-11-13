Raspberry Pi 400 - Requesting update on status
-
jameskhair last edited by
8 days ago, someone posted a similar question, but I was hoping to get an update on when the Raspberry Pi 400 will be added to the list of compatible hardware for use. I'm a patient gamer, but if anyone out there has the info on how much longer it might take to be included, I'd greatly appreciate it! Thanks!
-
@jameskhair try to be a impatient programmer to help us supporting this board. Actually none of the developper own this board... until that it will be difficult to work on it
-
jameskhair last edited by
@ian57 'You can do it!' lol - I'm a UNIX admin, but programming is a bit above my skillset - I've love to look into the weeds with it though and see what's required.
-
@jameskhair good skills and good moods are welcome in the project. Please join the discord to see how you can help if you want.
PS : we are waiting for the P400 boards